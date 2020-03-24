Score Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses from just $45, today only at Woot

- Mar. 24th 2020 10:30 am ET

0

Today only, Woot’s Ray-Ban and Oakley Sale offers select styles for spring from just $45. Prices are as marked. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery on all orders or there’s a $6 shipping charge. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Ray-Ban Square Clubmaster Sunglasses that are unisex, which means anyone can wear them. They were originally priced at $173, however during the sale you can find them for $66. This style features a sleek black lens that can easily be dressed up or down and the design is timeless to wear for years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Woot’s Flash Sale below and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s sunglasses for spring under $100.

Our top picks from Ray-Ban and Oakley include:

Best Fashion Deals

