Kickstart your smart home with a 3-bulb starter kit at just $20 from Best Buy

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Sengled Smart LED 3-Bulb Starter Kit for $19.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its regular rate of $50, a similar 2-bulb kit on Amazon goes for around $30 and this is the best we’ve tracked in quite a while. This comes with everything you need to get started with smart lighting in your home. Just hook up the hub, install the three bulbs, and away you go. This starter kit is even compatible with Alexa and Assistant, providing you with an easy way of using voice commands to further expand your smart home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want to ditch the hub-based design of today’s lead deal? Well, Gosund has a 2-pack of Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs at $17 Prime shipped on Amazon. Delivery here won’t happen until near the end of April, so keep that in mind. But, you’ll get two bulbs that connect to your Wi-Fi, making setup a bit more simple.

However, $20 at Target can get you a 10-pack of 60W LED bulbs. These are easy to get delivered within a few days and are a great way to switch from incandescent to LED if you’ve not upgraded yet.

Sengled LED Starter Kit featureus:

Add lighting control to your smart home platform with this Sengled bulb three-pack plus hub. The hub controls up to 64 smart bulbs, turning them on or off and dimming them in response to app or voice assistant commands and programs. This Sengled bulb three-pack plus hub includes classic A19-style bulbs for compatibility with most home fixtures.

