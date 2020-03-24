Step up your game with Thrustmaster’s force feedback wheel: $130 (Reg. $180)

B&H Photo is offering the Thrustmaster T150 Force Feedback Racing Wheel and Pedals for PS4 at $129.99 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of $180 at Amazon, this is the best price that we’ve tracked in quite some time. Do know that it has fallen to $120 a few times in the past, however. If you’re a fan of racing games, this is an absolute must. It includes a racing wheel and the pedals needed to use the controller on either PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PC. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

More of a flight simulator fan? Well, you’ll want to check out the Thrustmaster T16000M FCS for PC. It comes in at $55 on Amazon, making it a great buy if you’re wanting to grab a joystick to use in a flight simulator.

Now, if you’re wanting to get better at FPS shooters, then check out KontrolFreek. This company is a personal favorite of mine, especially on PlayStation since there’s no official Elite Controller like the Xbox offers.

Thrustmaster Force Feedback Racing Wheel features:

Power down straightaways and drift through corners with the T150 Force Feedback Racing Wheel from Thrustmaster. The T150 features a 1080° force feedback base with Immersion TouchSense Technology, which lets you feel every detail while you’re driving, such as the road or track’s relief, loss of tire grip, braking, bumps, and impacts. Because of the mixed belt-pulley and gear system, the wheel feels fluid and produces little noise.

