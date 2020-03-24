Save 20% off on Nike, adidas, Champion and more during Tilly’s Flash Sale

- Mar. 24th 2020 1:42 pm ET

0

Today only, Tilly takes 20% off sitewide including top brands from Nike, The North Face, Champion, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, Champion apparel is very trendy for this season and the Reverse Sweatshirt is currently marked down to just $23 and originally was priced at $30. This sweatshirt is great for spring weather and will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or shorts alike. Its fleece lining adds warmth and it has a classic crew neck design that’s timeless. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Champion Reverse Weave Sweatshirt is another great style and it’s on sale for $40. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

