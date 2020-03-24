Save 20% off on Nike, adidas, Champion and more during Tilly’s Flash Sale

Today only, Tilly takes 20% off sitewide including top brands from Nike, The North Face, Champion, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, Champion apparel is very trendy for this season and the Reverse Sweatshirt is currently marked down to just $23 and originally was priced at $30. This sweatshirt is great for spring weather and will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or shorts alike. Its fleece lining adds warmth and it has a classic crew neck design that’s timeless. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Champion Reverse Weave Sweatshirt is another great style and it’s on sale for $40. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Swift Run Sneaker $68 (Orig. $85)
- Champion Reverse Sweatshirt $23 (Orig. $30)
- The North Face 2.0 Box Sweatshirt $44 (Orig. $55)
- Nike SB Gridiron Skateboard Backpack $72 (Orig. $90)
- VANS C&L Era 59 Sneaker $48 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Originals Track Jacket $56 (Orig. $70)
- Nike Benassi Slide Sandals $20 (Orig. $25)
- adidas Superstar White Sneaker $64 (Orig. $80)
- Champion Reverse Weave Sweatshirt $40 (Orig. $50)
- adidas Adilette Lite Slides $24 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!