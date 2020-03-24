This Xbox One cooling stand + dual controller charger is now $16 (Reg. $30+)

BuyDig is offering the Deco Gear Xbox 3-in-1 Vertical Stand Cooling Fan with a built-in dual controller charging station for $15.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40 at BuyDig, it sells for $30 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $20. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Combining a vertical stand with a dual controller charger and built-in cooling fan, this combo setup is compatible with both Xbox One S and the high-end Xbox One X machines. There are a pair of batteries included in the system to support the dual controller charging dock while a series of slots can be found along the side of the hybrid stand to store your games. Ratings are light but Deco Gear has plenty of highly-rated gaming accessories on Amazon. More details below.

There really aren’t very many options out there from a brand you would trust for less than today’s lead deal. Most single charging stands sell for more than $16 like this $20 PowerA Charging Stand. PowerA also makes a PowerA Play & Charge Kit that sells for less than $15 at Amazon, although that’s only slightly below today’s complete vertical stand cooling fan setup.

While we are talking Xbox, we saw the All-digital Xbox One S 1TB console drop down to $140 yesterday just after Microsoft’s unveiled loads of new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks. Here’s all the latest details on Xbox Series X and its upcoming Seagate Storage Expansion Card.

Deco Gear Xbox 3-in-1 Vertical Stand Cooling Fan:

All-In-One Xbox Console Station for Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S will securely display your console vertically without the risk of falling. Use included spacer inserts for smaller One X and One S consoles.

Two charging docks rapidly charge your Xbox controllers simultaneously. LED Indicators let you know when a controller is actively charging and when finished. Charge times run between 2.5 to about 4 hours, depending on battery depletion.

