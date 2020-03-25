Save $360 when you bundle the Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover at $599

- Mar. 25th 2020 11:44 am ET

Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3/4GB/128GB for $599 shipped with an included Type Cover. Normally $749 for the Surface itself, this is $360 off the going rate of buying the tablet and keyboard separately and is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Surface Pro 7 offers a unique laptop-like experience when paired with the Type Cover, making for both a great tablet and laptop. You’ll also have a PixelSense display, which has sensors that use the ambient light around you to adjust the display to perfectly fit your conditions. Plus, it packs up to 10.5-hours of battery life, which is more than enough to get you through an entire workday. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving over $350 here, you should absolutely put some of it to use. The Surface Pen is a fantastic use of just a little of those savings. It’s under $95 at Amazon and arrives in just a few days in most areas. The PixelSense display also has multiple levels of pressure input, making this a great tool for graphic designers.

Prefer Apple gear? Well, you’ll want to check out the company’s latest iPad Pro. Amazon is offering up to $49 in savings on pre-orders, which is great if you’re looking to pick up the latest and greatest Apple has to offer.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features:

At the office, at home, or en route, new Surface Pro 7 adapts to the way you work with laptop-to-tablet versatility. And now it delivers more power than ever, with a laptop-class Intel® Core™ processor, all-day battery¹, Instant On, improved graphics, and longer standby time – plus more multitasking connections, now including both USB Type-C™ and USB Type-A ports. Includes Surface Pro Type Cover.

