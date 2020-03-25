Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: The North Face, Fossil, Magic Bullet Blender, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Columbia’s offering 25% off orders of $99 + free shipping during its Flash Sale
- The North Face takes 25% off your purchase during its Stay Cozy Sale + free shipping
- Nordstrom’s offering the Nike React-Type Gore-Tex Sneakers for $96 (Orig. $160)
- Steep and Cheap is offering Mountain Hardwear apparel and gear at up to 70% off
- PUMA Stronger Together Sale offers 30% off full-price and extra 20% off clearance with code STRONGER at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Fossil’s Shopwide Sale offers 30% off watches, handbags, wallets, more + free shipping
- Banana Republic’s Sitewide Sale offers 40% off + extra 20% off your purchase
- Vineyard Vines Friends and Family Event is here! Save 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off sale
- TOMS shoes for men and women from just $30 during Hautelook’s Sale
- DSW Raid the Warehouse Event takes extra 30% off Cole Haan, adidas, Nike, more
Home Goods and more |
- Keep your home tidy with ECOVACS’ M80 Pro Robotic Vacuum at $155.50 (Save 33%)
- Whip up your daily smoothie in a Magic Bullet Blender at $15 (Reg. up to $30)
- Frayed cables are no match for Sugru’s tech repair kit at $12 (Save 20%)
- Bring the BBQ inside with Tenergy’s Smokeless Redigrill at $60 (Reg. $130)
- Revamp any space with this versatile console table, now $55.50 (New low)
