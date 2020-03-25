DSW Raid the Warehouse Event takes extra 30% off Cole Haan, adidas, Nike, more

DSW is having a Raid the Warehouse Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off top brands with code FEELINGEXTRA at checkout. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. The men’s Cole Haan Vartan 2.0 High Top Leather Shoes are on sale for $56 and originally were priced at $80. These stylish shoes can be worn with slacks to work or jeans on the weekends. They were also made to be lightweight and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Better yet, you can choose from two color options. Find the rest of our top picks from DSW below.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the Sam Edelman Patti Sandal that’s marked down to $35 and originally was priced at $100. These sandals are perfect to pair with all of your spring dresses and will also look great with jeans too. They also come in two versatile color options: nude or black.

Our top picks for women include:

