Hyperkin’s Switch Travel Bag hits one of its best prices yet at $16.50

Fulfillment Express US (99% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the Hyperkin Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch at $16.43 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The Amazon listing is sitting at $18.23, which is the lowest we have seen it go for directly from the national retailer. Regularly as much as $28, today’s offers are among the best prices we have tracked in years at Amazon. Perfect for storing or lugging around your entire Switch (or Switch Lite) setup, this bag features a padded main compartment for your system as well as a back zippered pocket for all of the accessories and more. The 4-foot padded shoulder strap can also be removed in favor of the built-in strap. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Well under the price of the $35 and quite popular PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag, today’s offer is one of the most affordable options we can find in the full-on bag category. But if its just a nice travel case you’re after, yesterday’s roundup of Switch accessories and still live and has been updated with some additional gear from $8.

We also have a wide selection of digital Nintendo Switch games on sale by way of a Capcom publisher sale with deals starting from $1.50. Plus, you’ll find even more price drops in our gaming deals hub right here.

Hyperkin Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch:

Pack easily and travel smart with Hyperkin’ s Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch. This compact, protective, and portable travel bag is perfect for storing your Switch and accessories on the go! Your console and accessories fit comfortably in padded main storage area and compartments, while its back zipper pocket provides additional storage space. Sling your travel bag over your shoulder for hands free convenience or remove the adjustable 4 ft. shoulder strap and carry via its handle.

