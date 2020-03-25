Trusted dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle for $289.99 shipped. Regularly up to $500, this one now sells for $400 direct from Microsoft and over at Best Buy. At Amazon, the best listings start at $229 right now. Today’s deal is as much as $210 in savings and is the best price we can find. Whether it’s for the spare room or a quick upgrade to Microsoft’s current generation high-end machine, now’s your chance. Xbox Series X is still scheduled for later this year, but it’s hard to imagine it getting anywhere near this price anytime soon. Head below for more Xbox deals.

More Xbox Console Deals:

You’ll find plenty of digital deals in the latest Microsoft sales event as well as our daily games roundup. MS just recently unveiled the official technical specs for its new flagship gaming machine, Xbox Series X, just before Seagate detailed the upcoming new Storage Expansion Card for the upcoming console. You’ll also want to check out all the new perks coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions while you’re at it.

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi Bundle:

Own the Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle, and experience the thrill and challenge of becoming a Jedi. Step into the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66. Engage in innovative lightsaber and Force combat on a galaxy-spanning adventure as you stay one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. Continue your training, explore the mysteries of the Force, and become the Jedi you were meant to be.

