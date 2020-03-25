Step up your lighting game with this 33-foot LED string kit at $8.50 on Amazon

- Mar. 25th 2020 4:54 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 33-foot Remote Controlled LED String Light Kit for $8.59 Prime shipped with the code QDKYKK97 at checkout. Down from its $14 regular going rate, this is among the best that we’ve seen and is the lowest available. Offering a unique upgrade for any situation, this remote-controlled LED strip is great for upping the ambiance in your dining room or office. The remote lets you easily change the brightness, pattern, and the auto-shutoff timer. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to save even more? Opt for this budget-focused USB-powered LED string light kit on Amazon for just $5 Prime shipped. While it’s not remote-controlled, and measures only 16-feet long, this is a great option to use when you only need a small area lit.

For those looking to make their existing lights smart, we’ve got the deal for you. GE’s Smart Motion Dimmer Switch is a great option that works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant. You can currently save 50% on it by picking one up at $37, which is a fantastic deal.

TaoTronics Remote LED String Light Kit features:

  • Dimmable Led String Ligths: Updated Remote Controller with short-circuit protection, 10 levels brightness and adjustable flash/smooth/strobe can create vibrant, dynamic atmospheres.
  • Weatherproof Star Starry Light: Warm white-yellow Mini leds strings creates a warm, joyful, and festive ambience to delight your Christmas ,holiday or wedding.
  • Eco-friendly Christmas Light: The insulated copper wire keeps the lights at a low temperature so they are safe to touch after many hours of use

