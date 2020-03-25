Assemble LEGO’s Mandalorian Battle Pack at a low of $12, more kits from $7

- Mar. 25th 2020 12:55 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $15, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks a new all-time low. This kit includes four different Mandalorian minifigures alongside a speeder bike and brick-built defense fort. Whether you or your little one are a fan of the hit Disney+ show, this set is a great buy for brightening up your desk with Star Wars flair, or reenacting scenes from The Mandalorian. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and be sure to head below for more deals from $7.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO just also took the wraps off its latest fan-inspired Ideas creation, the new Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay set. Comprised of over 2,500-pieces, this massive kit assembled a shipwrecked vessel and is filled with pirate minifigures. Get the full scoop right here.

LEGO Mandalorian Battle Pack features:

Limitless adventures await youngsters as they build their own army with this Mandalorian Battle Pack! This compact construction playset includes 4 LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a buildable defense fort and a Mandalorian speeder bike with 2 stud shooters to spark children’s imaginations.

