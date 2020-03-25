Bring home Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, and more with NEOGEO Mini at $50 (Save 45%)

Amazon currently offers the NEOGEO Mini Classic Edition Console for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer saves you 45%, beats our previous price cut by $15 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. NEOGEO Mini brings 40 of the arcade cabinet’s best titles to a miniature form-factor. Whether you’re looking to pass the time stuck inside by reliving the glory days blasting through Metal Slug or landing combos in Fatal Fury, this is a great piece of retro gaming for arcade fans and collectors alike. It features a 3.5-inch LCD display and built-in controls. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 275 customers. You can also learn more about the included games and other features in our announcement coverage.

Another great way to show off your love of retro gaming is by picking up one of PDP’s Pixel Pal lights. These 8-bit collectibles bring in-game sprites from classic titles to your office, game room, and anywhere else that could use a piece of retro flair. They come in all sorts of different versions, with characters like Mega Man, Link, Mario, and more.

For more gaming deals, we’re also still seeing the My Arcade Go Handheld for $20. This portable device delivers 220 retro-style games and is now 20% off its going rate. Switch owners will want to check out the latest eShop sale which has Mega Man, RE4, and many more from $1.50. Plus, all of the other best game deals can be found in our guide.

NEOGEO Mini Console features:

NEOGEO mini International selected 40 masterpieces from all the wonderful games on [NEOGEO] platform, including [the King of Fighters], [Fatal Fury] and [Metal Slug].

NEOGEO mini International is equipped with a 3.5 inch LCD screen. Its arcade machine body also includes a joystick controller and stereo speakers. You can enjoy the games without a separate TV!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!