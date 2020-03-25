Polaroid’s Pop hybrid digital instant camera falls to new low at $49 (50% off)

Amazon offers the Polaroid Pop Digital Camera and Instant Photo Printer for $49.16 shipped. Usually selling for $100 or so, it has been dropping in price over the past week and is now down to a new all-time low. Polaroid Pop takes the instant camera concept and adds some 21st Century flair thanks to the inclusion of a 20MP sensor, 4-inch touchscreen display, and 128GB of microSD storage. There’s also a built-in printer, which can eject the classic 3.5- x 4.25-inch photos in less than a minute. Smartphone support is also included, allowing you to print photos after the fact, as well. It can also capture 1080p video. Over 55% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. More details below.

A perfect way to use your savings is to stock up on some of Polaroid’s Zink photo paper. Over at Amazon, you can grab a 30-pack for $20, though that’ll still leave you with plenty of cash left over from today’s deal. If you’d like to throw in some extra protection, Polaroid has a case designed specifically for Pop that comes in a variety of colors.

For more ways to enhance your photography kit, especially for those shooting on an iPhone, Joby just recently launched a new suite of smartphones accessories aimed at enhancing your on-the-go photography and videography. Learn all about the new tripods, lights, and cases right here.

Polaroid Pop features:

Capture life’s moments with the incredible Polaroid POP! Make your parties go bang with the Polaroid POP Instant Camera! The new Polaroid POP instant print digital camera is the perfect party guest and the camera you can’t do without! Just pose, snap and print-no computer required! You’ve got the perfect pictures with the white border you love. Get creative with the super-fun Polaroid app features, from silly stickers and eye-catching borders to touchscreen drawing and fun filters.

