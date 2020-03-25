Razor’s Italian-inspired Pocket Mod Scooter drops to $169 (New low, 32% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric Scooter for $168.74 shipped once added to your cart. Normally selling for $250, it just dropped to $225, with the added checkout bonus saving you a total of 32%. Today’s offer is a new all-time low, as well. This vintage-inspired scooter will have your little one riding around in style with its classic Italian design. With top speeds of 15-miles per hour, it can drive around for 40-minutes before needing to be plugged in. Over 840 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great add-on to the Razor Pocket Mod is the brand’s best-selling helmet at $21. If you’re a safety-concerned parent, then this is a no-brainer for adding some peace of mind into your little one’s upcoming cruising adventures.

Now that you’ve taken care of the kids, it’s time to score yourself an electric scooter. Right now we’re seeing Segway’s Kickscooter Max bundled with a $100 gift card for $699. As one of the best values we’ve seen to date, you’re pocketing $200 when taking the added credit value into account.

Razor Pocket Mod features:

The Pocket Mod gives young girls with a passion for fashion a stylish set of wheels that is sure to turn heads. Vintage styling meets high performance with the classic Italian scooter design. The Pocket Mod gives every kid with an eye for fashion and a passion for fun a set of wheels that is sure to be the hottest accessory on the block. Vintage-inspired styling meets high performance with the classic Italian scooter design. Praised in Newsweek, TIME and Teen Vogue, the Pocket Mod comes in several fashionable colors and even includes a storage compartment under the seat.

