Frayed cables are no match for Sugru’s tech repair kit at $12 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Sugru Moldable Glue Rebel Tech Kit for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $15, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and comes within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen in over 8-months. Sugru is a clay-like putty that quickly transforms into a flexible silicone rubber, making it a perfect solution for helping out with products around the house. The Rebel Tech Kit includes four different-colored packs of Sugru, and has your back for fixing frayed cables and other tech accessories. It’s also great for solving other problems around the house, as it’ll stick to everything from glass, metal, and plastic to wood, ceramics, and more. Over 460 customers have weighed in with a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

A more affordable way to try out what Sugru has to offer is with a 3-pack of its moldable glue for $7.50 at Amazon. You won’t get quite as much as with the Rebel Tech Kit, but this pack will still give you a chance to see if Sugru is right for your DIY repair projects.

A great way to keep cords and the like from fraying in the first place is with something like Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer. Adding this into your bag will ensure that all of your cords, dongles, and other gear stays nearly in place thanks to the elastic straps. And at $14, or 30% off, it’s quite affordable, as well.

Sugru Rebel Tech Kit features:

Sugru Original Formula is the world’s first moldable glue that sets strong by turning into silicone rubber. It’s specifically designed to bond permanently to almost anything including ceramics, metal, glass, wood, plaster, stone, most plastics, some fabrics and even flexible materials. It’s easy to use. Mold it like play-dough into any shape or space you want to fill.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

