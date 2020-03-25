Revamp any space with this versatile console table, now $55.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the VASAGLE Console Table for $55.33 shipped. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This sofa table is ready to add some rustic style to almost any room in your home. It features a natural grain veneer that delivers a water-, scratch-, and wear-resistant surface. Each of its feet can be adjusted to prevent wobbling if you find a spot where your floors aren’t perfectly even. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll be able to give your new console table a nice sheen after its set up when grabbing Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $4. Your new piece of furniture will benefit from a scratch-resistant layer and sunscreen to fading or discoloring in the future.

Looking for a desk? We just spotted Ameriwood’s Finnegan offering on sale for $111.50. This equates to about $30 in savings and delivers a MacBook-friendly desk that stands 4-feet tall.

VASAGLE Console Table features:

Vintage elegance: slightly rustic and stunningly simplistic, This eye-catching piece is a decorative accent to your home while being practical for use in all rooms

Always in full play: Works great as a console table, sofa table, or Entry table in your entryway; also great in hallways, living rooms—even in your office as a space-saving desk

A Breeze to set up: tighten the screws in position, and the console table is ready to dress up your home or office

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!