Vineyard Vines Friends and Family Event is here! Save 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off sale

For a limited time only, Vineyard Vines is having its Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items. Just use promo code FAMILY at checkout. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Destin Stripe Sankaty Polo Shirt will become a go-to in your wardrobe this spring. Originally priced at $90, however during the sale you can find it for $63. This shirt is available in seven color options and has a stylish contrasting logo on the chest. It also will pair perfectly with shorts, khakis, or jeans too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Vineyard Vines Friends and Family Event.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Stipe Tiered Ruffle Dress is a great spring style that can easily be dressed up or down. You can wear it with heels, sandals, or sneakers alike for an array of different looks. Plus, it’s currently on sale for $97 and originally was priced at $138.

Our top picks for women include:

