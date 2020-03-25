Enjoy room-filling bass with Yamaha’s sound bar: $75 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Newegg is offering the Yamaha Sound Bar with Dual Built-In Subwoofers (ATS-1060) for $74.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $200, it goes for around $170 from third-parties at Amazon and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new sound system or just want to add some better speakers to the game room, this is a great option. It includes “deep, rich bass” from its dual built-in subwoofers for a more compact design. Plus, the wall-mountable feature here gives you a cleaner look overall with any setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 30-day return/replace policy from Newegg.

Ditch the built-in subwoofer for TaoTronics’ 2.0-channel setup. While you’re losing out on a bit of the deeper end of audio, this is still vastly better than what comes built into most TVs. Plus, at $54 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s an easy buy when compared to today’s lead deal.

For a true 2.1-channel design, here’s a great deal that we spotted a few days ago. VIZIO’s sound bar is available for $130 right now, which is a fantastic deal when you compare that to its regular rate of $180.

YAMAHA Sound Bar features:

Enhance your favorite shows and music with clear, full-range sound from this sleek sound bar featuring built-in subwoofers. Its ultra slim design fits neatly in front of your TV, on a shelf or can be mounted to a wall. Bluetooth® wireless technology lets you stream music from your iPhone®, iPad® and Android™ devices.

