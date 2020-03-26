Step up your work from home game with a new 75Hz monitor for $109 (Reg. $140)

B&H Photo is currently offering the Acer 24-inch 1080p 75Hz Gaming Monitor for $109 shipped. Normally going for $140 at Amazon before selling out there, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a 24-inch screen, this monitor is great for upgrading your work-from-home station. With a 75Hz refresh rate, you’re taking a small step up from standard 60Hz monitors and enjoying a little bit of faster movement with games and other activities on your computer. Plus, while there’s an included stand, you can easily VESA mount this monitor on an arm to clean up your desk space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Take it down a notch to save a few bucks. This Sceptre 22-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor is $82.50 at Amazon right now. While it’s a bit smaller than today’s lead deal, you’ll still enjoy the same 1080p resolution and faster 75Hz refresh rate while saving nearly $30.

Looking for higher-end monitors? Don’t miss out on our coverage from last night where we took a look at MSI’s latest offerings, including 240Hz refresh rate options.

Acer 24-inch Monitor features:

The KG241 bii 24″ 16:9 FreeSync LCD Monitor from Acer is designed with gamers in mind thanks to its fast 1 ms response time, 75 Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync support. It’s built with a Twisted Nematic panel, which features a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, a 250 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for 16.7 million colors. Moreover, it has a ZeroFrame design that reduces bezels on three sides for a more immersive viewing experience. Connect this display to your system via HDMI or VGA and tilt its stand to your viewing preference. Otherwise, you can install an optional VESA stand, mount, or arm using the mounting holes on the back.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!