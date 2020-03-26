Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas March Sale, Eddie Bauer, Nordstrom Spring Event, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- adidas takes 30% off sitewide during its March Flash Sale: Ultraboosts, more
- Eddie Bauer’s Friends & Family Sale offers 50% off your purchase from $33
- Merrell’s getting you ready for hiking season with up to 25% off new markdowns
- PUMA’s Stronger Together Sale takes 30% off full-price and extra 50% off clearance clothing
- Nordstrom Rack is currently offering the Nike Dri-FIT Pants for $30 (Orig. $55)
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew updates your Spring look with 40% off: Jeans, shirts, more
- Nordstrom’s Spring Sale takes up to 40% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more
- MVMT’s Spring Sale takes up to 50% off watches and sunglasses + free shipping
- Lacoste’s Friends and Family Sale is live! Save 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Skip Hop’s Diaper Bag Backpack is trendy and on sale for $50 (Reg. $70)
Home Goods and more |
- Vitamix’s Explorian blends smoothies, cooks soups at $200 (Refurb, Orig. $350)
- Save $120 or more on Dyson’s Cinetic Big Ball Upright Vac today at $300
- KitchenAid’s gorgeous One-Touch 12-Cup Coffee Maker is now $80 (Reg. $119+)
- This 1000W space heater will keep your home office warm for $13 (Save 50%)
- You deserve a self-isolation treat, 42+ packs of Ferrero Rocher from $13.50
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel