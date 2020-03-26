Finally start PC gaming on CyberPowerPC desktops from $499 (Reg. up to $700)

Walmart is offering the CyberPowerPC Game Master Gaming Desktop with 3.2GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/480GB at $499 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells this system for $620 right now and this is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering AMD’s 6-core Ryzen 5 processor and a RX 580 4GB graphics card, this system is perfect for those who are just wanting to get their feet wet with PC gaming. While it’s possible to build your own machine, there’s something way easier about just buying a desktop that’s pre-built and upgrading as you go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted CyberPowerPC’s Game Master Gaming Desktop with 3.6GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/480GB for $579 shipped at Walmart. Normally up to $700, this model is also at one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a 3rd-generation Ryzen 5, this desktop packs quite a bit more power than the above model. You’ll get a similar RX 580 4GB graphics card here, giving you the ability to enjoy most games at 1080p on high settings. Similar models are well-rated.

Looking to further upgrade your gaming setup? Well, check out the Razer BlackWidow Lite Mechanical Keyboard. It’s available for $65 right now, which is a steal considering it normally goes for around $90. While both desktops above do include a keyboard, they’re generally not going to be as high of a quality as you’d get with Razer’s.

CyberPowerPC Game Master Desktop features:

CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Master series is a line of gaming PCs powered by AMD?s newest Ryzen CPU and accompanying AM4 architecture. The Ryzen 5 CPU is the core to the series with fast processing speeds and up to 6 cores / 12 threads for effortless multitasking

