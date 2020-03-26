Fix it all with WorkPro’s 239-piece home repair kit, now $75.50 (Reg. $100)

Walmart is offering the WorkPro 239-Piece All-Purpose Home Repair Tool Kit for $75.67 shipped. Down from its going rate of closer to $100 from third-party Amazon sellers, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Included in this kit you’ll find multiple screwdrivers, Allen keys, sockets, a saw, and more. This gives you everything needed to keep your house in order or tackle honey-do projects that come up during your time indoors. Plus, the included case keeps everything nice and tidy when it comes to organization, so you always know where your tools are. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re in no hurry to get your kit, then the Cartman 148-Piece Tool Set is a great alternative. While Amazon is showing delivery closer to the end of April, this #1 best-selling kit has all of the essentials at just $27 shipped. While you won’t get nearly as many parts, this is a great kit for those who are just starting out.

Not sure what tools your kit should consist of? Well, we’ve got all of our recommendations in one single place for you to browse. Just head on over to our guide and check it out, seeing what handheld and power tools you should pick up this spring.

WorkPro Home Repair Tool Kit features:

STABLE QUALITY – Fully polished, heat treated and triple chrome plated to resist corrosion.

ALL-ROUND – 239 PC tool kit includeds hacksaw, ratchet wrench, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, wrenches, wire stripper, drill bits, hex keys, utility knife, spanner, cable tie and more.

SPACIOUS 2-DRAWER METAL TOOL BOX – All the tools can be neatly organized and stored in our 2-drawer metal box.

