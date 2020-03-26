J.Crew updates your Spring look with 40% off: Jeans, shirts, more

J.Crew is offering 40% off your purchase with promo code SHOPNOW at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Garment-dyed Slub Cotton T-Shirt is an everyday essential. This shirt can be layered during chilly days or worn on its own with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis alike. Originally priced at $30, however during the sale you can find it for just $18. Plus, you can choose from an array of fun color options. Head below the jump to score even more deals from J.Crew.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the 9-inch High-Rise Toothpick Jeans were designed to be flattering and comfortable. These jeans features a stretch infused fabric and a high-waist line to elongate your legs. This style is currently on sale for $64 and originally was priced at $128.

Our top picks for women include:

