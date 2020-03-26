Kershaw’s budget-friendly $7 pocket knife is an easy buy

- Mar. 26th 2020 8:31 am ET

Amazon offers the Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife for $7.22 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $15 and more in other colors. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in nearly a year at Amazon. This compact knife packs a 1.4-inch blade that collapses when not in use. A built-in lanyard makes it an easy buy for your everyday carry setup. There’s also a bottle opener on the backside, so you know it’s a solid addition to any tailgating afternoon, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more affordable option, consider going with this alternative from Bartech Pro for a bit less. You’ll drop the built-in bottle opener functionality, but with solid ratings, it’s still a nice buy. It also ditches the lanyard holder for a shorter chain on the end.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t fit the bill, head over to our round up of the best multi-tools from $5. You’ll find options from Gerber, Leatherman, and other popular brands in our guide.

Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife features:

  • 1. 4-inch upswept tip blade is made of high-performance 3Cr13 stainless steel with good corrosion resistance
  • Compact handle features glass filled nylon scales over a steel frame with easy access to the liner lock
  • Capable of accomplishing many everyday basic tasks including, opening packages, cutting zip-ties, breaking down boxes, removing bottle caps, stripping small wire and more
  • Compact design is easily carried in pockets, purses, backpacks, briefcases, emergency kits, on lanyards or on key chains

