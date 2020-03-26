Score four Wi-Fi smart plugs for under $5 each at Amazon (20% off)

- Mar. 26th 2020 7:48 pm ET

0

KT-KMC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $19.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally closer to $25, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to control four individual outlets from your smartphone or through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, these plugs are must-have additions to any smart home. There’s no hub required here, as each plug connects directly to your Wi-Fi network. Plus, the low-profile design means that these won’t block other outlets from being used. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Just need a single plug? This single outlet from Gosund is a great buy at $8 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While you’ll lose out on getting four plugs at one shot, Gosund’s offering still connects to Wi-Fi and works with both Alexa and Assistant.

Speaking of smart home, why not expand your speaker setup? You can get two Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Displays from $100 right now, or pick up the massive Google Nest Hub Max at $179, depending on which ecosystem you prefer.

KMC Smart Plug features:

  • COMPATIBILITY: Works flawlessly with Alexa, Google Assistant & IFTTT. No hub required. Requires a secured 2. 4 Ghz WiFi network, Android 4. 3 or above & iOS 8 or above.
  • Voice Control, Hand Free: smart plug work with Alexa/Google Home/IFTTT, only say to them if you need turn on/off electricals.
  • Timer Schedule & Device Sharing:KMC Controls smart plug with many group timing,, never come home to a dark house, also share the device to your family, it is no worried when you go out or if the phone not stand by.

Smart Home KMC

