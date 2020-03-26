Lacoste’s Friends and Family Sale is live! Save 30% off sitewide + free shipping

Lacoste is having its Friends & Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide with code FRIENDS30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the L.12.12. Polo Shirt for men that’s marked down to just $43 and originally was priced at $90. This shirt will pair nicely with slacks, shorts, or jeans alike and comes in an array of fun color options for spring. It also features sweat-wicking and 4-way stretch material, which is great for the upcoming golf season. I also love that it features a contrasting logo on the chest and pearl buttons that adds a luxurious touch. With over 500 reviews from Lacoste customers, this polo shirt is rated 4.1/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Lacoste below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

