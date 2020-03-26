Merrell’s getting you ready for hiking season with up to 25% off new markdowns

- Mar. 26th 2020 1:03 pm ET

0

Merrell is currently offering up to 25% off new markdowns for spring. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free express shipping on orders of $120 or more. The men’s Agility Synthesis Flex Sneaker has you ready for your outdoor adventures. This sneaker features a cushioned insole for added comfort and a grip outsole to promote traction. It also has waterproof material and breathable features to help keep you cool when the temperatures rise. You can choose from two color options and these shoes are rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell and be sure to check out the adidas March Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Merrell

Merrell

About the Author