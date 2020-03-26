Load up on Muscle Milk, 12-pack of protein shakes now just $8.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a 12-pack of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes (Chocolate) for $8.31 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and clip the on-page $4.31 coupon (if it isn’t already). Just be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13+, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked on the 12-pack and a few cents under our previous mention. This package includes twelve 11-ounce bottles with up to 25-grams of protein, 160 calories, 4-grams of fiber, and 0-grams of sugar. You’ll also find antioxidant vitamins in there including A, C, and D, as well as calcium, magnesium, and more. The best-selling ready-to-drink protein on Amazon is rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Outside of buying just a single bottle, today’s deal represents one of the best prices we can find on any pre-made protein shake and the lowest price we can find anywhere for Muscle Milk. This same 12-pack sells for $26.50 directly from Muscle Milk, for comparison. We have some solid blender deals running right now if you prefer to go the protein powder route, but the most affordable option for on-the-go protein shakes is one of those $7 BlenderBottles.

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes:

EVERYDAY PERFORMANCE MUSCLE MILK GENUINE Protein Shakes include a blend of high quality proteins that help fuel workout recovery, provide sustained energy and help build strength in a gluten free formula

WORKOUT; RECOVER; MOVE FORWARD; MOVE FAST; 25g high quality protein; 160 calories; 0g sugar; 4g fiber; Excellent source of antioxidant vitamins A and C; Excellent source of Vitamin D, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus for strong bones

