MVMT’s Spring Sale takes up to 50% off watches and sunglasses + free shipping

MVMT’s Spring Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of watches and sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Rosewood Voager Watch. This style is timeless and versatile to wear everyday. Its leather band adds a polished look to any outfit and its white face gives it a classic appearance. Originally priced at $160, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $120. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 160 reviews from MVMT customers. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Stone Rogue Signature Watch is another standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $95. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $135. Its bracelet style and taupe coloring is very trendy for this season too.

Our top picks for women include:

