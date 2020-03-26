MVMT’s Spring Sale takes up to 50% off watches and sunglasses + free shipping

- Mar. 26th 2020 12:15 pm ET

0

MVMT’s Spring Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of watches and sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Rosewood Voager Watch. This style is timeless and versatile to wear everyday. Its leather band adds a polished look to any outfit and its white face gives it a classic appearance. Originally priced at $160, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $120. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 160 reviews from MVMT customers. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Stone Rogue Signature Watch is another standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $95. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $135. Its bracelet style and taupe coloring is very trendy for this season too.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
MVMT

MVMT

About the Author