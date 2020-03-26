PUMA’s Stronger Together Sale takes 30% off full-price and extra 50% off clearance clothing

PUMA’s Stronger Together Sale is live with 30% off full-price clothing and an extra 50% off sale apparel. Just use promo code STRONGER at checkout. Customers receive free expedited shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals for men are the Essential Sweatpants that are marked down to $24 and originally were priced at $45. Joggers are very trendy for this season and this style is a must-have. It’s available in two color options and has a logo on the side for a stylish touch. However, if you’re looking for a different style the Classic Cuffed Sweatpant is another standout and on sale for $28. These pants have an adjustable waistband too. Find the rest of our top picks from PUMA below.

For women, the Last Lap 2-in-1 Shorts are a great option for spring workouts. Originally priced at $40, however during the sale you can find them for $16. These shorts feature a sweat-wicking material and a small zippered pocket for a key or card.

