Get a free $100 accessory with a RadRunner e-bike (or any model from Rad Power Bikes)

If you’ve been considering getting yourself an electric bicycle lately, now could be the perfect time. For the next week, you can score a free accessory valued up to $100 with the purchase of any new electric bicycle from Rad Power Bikes with our unique code. Head below for full details. Rad Power Bikes is one of the biggest names in electric bicycles. They’re not just the largest supplier in the US, they also have a worldwide presence.

Our sister site Electrek, part of the 9to5 network, has covered a number of their new product announcements and featured several reviews of their popular e-bikes.

While they might not be the fanciest bikes on the block, they sure have some of the best value. The bikes range from $1,299 to $1,699 and offer powerful 750 W motors and ranges of 25-45 miles on a single charge.

Today Rad Power Bikes has just announced the release of the newest version of their popular electric utility bike, the RadRunner Plus ($1,699). It takes the budget-friendly 20 mph, 750W RadRunner ($1,299) and adds improved features such as a suspension fork, 7-speed transmission and LCD display as well as includes pretty much every optional upgrade from the RadRunner as a standard feature.

We’ve teamed up with Electrek and Rad Power Bikes to offer a special promotional code for readers of the 9to5 network. If you pick up a RadRunner or any other electric bicycle in the next 7-days, simply use the code ELECTREK to get a free accessory worth up to $100.

Rad Power Bikes stocks several different accessories including rugged baskets, racks, locks and pannier bags. One of my favorite accessories is the Passenger Kit for the RadRunner. It adds foot pegs and wheel guards to take advantage of that long bench seat for hauling an extra passenger in back.

I have it installed on my own RadRunner, and you can see how I use it to haul my nephews around in my video review below.

Remember though, the deal is only good for the next 7-days, so don’t wait too long!

