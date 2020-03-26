Add WD’s Black P10 3TB Hard Drive to your Xbox One at $90 (Save $20)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the WD Black P10 3TB Portable External USB 3.2 Hard Drive for Xbox One at $89.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $110, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount and marks the lowest price we’ve seen. Geared towards gamers, this portable hard drive is a great way to expand your storage pool to keep up with your ever expanding collection of digital titles. While it is branded with Xbox One in mind, this drive is also compatible with PS4 as well as PC and provides room for up to 50 or so games. There’s a USB 3.2 interface for quick transfers, as well. You’ll also get a free 2-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Rated 4.9/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save even more by opting for the 2TB version of WD’s Black P10 Portable Game Drive. Right now the standard edition sells for $78 at Amazon, offering up nearly 15% in savings. You will miss out on the 2-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but if that’s not a big deal it’s hard to go wrong with this smaller storage tier.

Speaking of WD storage, we’re still seeing the brand’s 4TB My Book Duo Hard Drive on sale for $212.50. Armed with USB-C, this RAID storage device is perfect for home backups thanks to its redundant, dual hard drive design.

WD Black P10 Xbox One Hard Drive features:

Play without limits on your Xbox One using this Western Digital WD_Black P10 game drive. The 3TB storage capacity lets you store new games without deleting old favorites, while the portable profile offers quick access to your gaming library on the go. This Western Digital WD_Black P10 game drive includes a bonus two-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, giving you access to over 100 games.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!