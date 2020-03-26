World’s Smallest Stretch Armstrong hits lowest price of $3 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the World’s Smallest Stretch Armstrong for $3.22 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. Before fidget spinners, there was Stretch Armstrong. Believe it or not, the toy has been around for more than 40-years, only this time it’s the smallest ever, allowing you to take it anywhere. Even though this figure can be stretched four times its size, rest assured it will return back to the original shape. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Reduce spending a bit further when opting for the deal we just spotted on two decks of Bicycle Playing Cards at under $3. This is a great way to start or expand your collection, paving the way for lots of friend and family-fun ahead.

Yet another way to pass the time involves streaming of free and kid-friendly Amazon Prime Video. You’ll find options ranging from Pete the Cat to The Stinky and Dirty Show, and best of all, you don’t need to be a Prime member to access this content.

World’s Smallest Stretch Armstrong features:

The world’s original s-t-r-e-t-c-h muscle Man is back and in miniature form.

Pull and twist his arms, legs and torso.

Stretch stretches nearly four times his size, and then returns back to his original shape.

