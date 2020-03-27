Acer’s Spin 3 laptop has a 2-in-1 design and 128GB SSD: $399 (Reg. $475)

B&H Photo is offering the Acer 14-inch Spin 3 2-in-1 Laptop with 2.2Ghz i3/4GB/128GB for $399 shipped. Normally $475 at Amazon and around $450 at B&H, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a 2-in-1 design, this laptop functions as both a normal computer and a tablet, depending on what orientation you have it in. The 128GB SSD offers speedy storage, making boot times fast and allowing you to quickly open any program installed. Plus, you’ll get three standard USB ports here alongside HDMI, 3.5mm headphone, and an SD slot. Ratings are thin but positive here.

Acer Spin 3 Laptop features:

The Acer 14″ Spin 3 Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Laptop is built for users looking for portability and adjustability. Thanks to its flexible hinge, the display can be folded back completely to fit a variety of viewing modes. Specs-wise, it’s powered by a 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3-8130U dual-core processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB SATA SSD. Its 14″ display, driven by integrated Intel UHD graphics, features a 1366 x 768 resolution for clear details. More importantly, it supports multi-touch inputs to enhance its efficiency and accessibility. Other integrated features include USB Type-A ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), an SD card reader, a webcam, a microphone, speakers and a combo audio jack. The operating system installed is Windows 10 Home in S Mode.

