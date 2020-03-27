Allen Edmonds takes an extra 20% off all sale items including boots, dress shoes, more

Allen Edmonds offers an extra 20% off all sale items including popular boots, dress shoes, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Elevate your everyday look with the Patton Cap-Toe Boots that are currently on sale for $240 and originally were priced at $425. These boots come in three color options and feature a cushioned insole for additional comfort. I really like this style due to its versatility that will look great with jeans or slacks alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another standout from this sale and a great option for spring is the Maritime Casual Boat Shoes. Originally priced at $195, however during the sale you can find it for $80. These boat shoes are a classic and timeless option that you can wear for years to come.

Our top picks for men include:

