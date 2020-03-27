Allen Edmonds takes an extra 20% off all sale items including boots, dress shoes, more

- Mar. 27th 2020 12:33 pm ET

0

Allen Edmonds offers an extra 20% off all sale items including popular boots, dress shoes, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Elevate your everyday look with the Patton Cap-Toe Boots that are currently on sale for $240 and originally were priced at $425. These boots come in three color options and feature a cushioned insole for additional comfort. I really like this style due to its versatility that will look great with jeans or slacks alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another standout from this sale and a great option for spring is the Maritime Casual Boat Shoes. Originally priced at $195, however during the sale you can find it for $80. These boat shoes are a classic and timeless option that you can wear for years to come.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds

About the Author