Take your setup up a notch with Arctis Pro Wireless Headset: $193.50 (40% off)

SteelSeries is offering its Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $193.59 shipped for those who are logged into a free SteelSeries account and use the code NIKO at checkout. This is down from its $330 list price, beats our last mention of $220, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This headset is designed for those who want to have the best of the best when it comes to their gaming audio. No cables hook you to a system when used with PlayStation or PC. However, the included 3.5mm cable means it works with a plethora of other devices as well. Plus, SteelSeries has a unique dual-battery system so you’re never out of the game. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-friendly? The HyperX Cloud Stinger is a great alternative if you don’t mind some cables. It comes in at under $50 shipped on Amazon, saving you quite a bit over today’s lead deal. Given that it uses a simple 3.5mm cable to hook up to products, you’ll have no issue using it with any system, including Switch, PS4, Xbox, and more.

Upgrade your gaming setup even more with the other great deals that we’ve found today. Razer’s Orbweaver ChromaKeypad is down to $75 right now, which offers up a near-40% discount over its regular going rate. That’s not all, though, as we’ve got even more deals in our handy PC Gaming Guide, so be sure to give that a look.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset features:

Dual Wireless technology provides rock solid, 2.4G wireless lossless audio for gaming, combined with bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices

Premium Hi Res speakers with high density neodymium magnets reproduce a full, expansive frequency range from 10 to 40,000 Hz with stunning realism and clarity

Luxurious lightweight steel and aluminum alloy construction offers maximum durability and a consistent fit. Headphone sensitivity:102 dB SPL

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!