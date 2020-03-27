It’s time to look at today’s best guitar deals and a sweet offer on a ukulele. Today only, Guitar Center is now offering the D’Angelico Montauk Soprano Ukulele for $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200 at Musician’s Friend, this deal is a massive $140 discount off the going rate and a perfect time to get your ukulele on or teach yourself to play while you’re stuck at home. The Montauk is a soprano ukulele with a solid natural Mahogany top, stair-step bridge, 16-frets, and chrome hardware, along with the decorative headstock shape. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for all of today’s best guitar deals.

Down below you’ll find today’s best guitar deals including both electric and acoustic models from Yamaha, Fender, Guild, and many more. We also spotted the special edition Fender Custom Shop Sigil Collection Game of Thrones Strats on sale, but the massive $8,000 discounts will still leave you with $26,900 or $18,900 sale prices. So it might be smarter to go with one of the models below instead.

Today’s Best Guitar Deals:

Outside of today’s best guitar deals, you can also grab a 4-pack of Musician’s Gear Braided Instrument Cables today for $24.99 shipped at Musician’s Friend. That’s down from the usual $60 going rate and the best price we can find right now on the 4+ star-rated cables. But you can just as well grab this 2-pack instead for $10 Prime shipped and score yourself some extra picks for less than the price of the 4-pack above.

D’Angelico Montauk Soprano Ukulele:

The flagship model in D’Angelico’s first-ever collection of ukuleles, the Montauk is a soprano ukulele offering remarkable playability and classic vibe. Perfectly suited to both beginners and serious players, the Montauk features a solid mahogany top for warm, rich resonance, and an open pore natural finish for unobstructed tone.

