Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Mountain Hardwear, Ray-Ban Sunglasses, DEWALT Tools, more

Activewear |
- Mountain Hardwear offers 25% off tees and hoodies from $26
- Joe’s New Balance Spring Savings Event has running shoes and more from $30
- Converse takes 20% off one item or 30% off two styles with deals from $20
- Stay comfortable while spring training with these Arch Insoles for $20 Prime shipped
- Hautelook’s Champion Flash Sale offers styles for men and women under $50
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off Nike, Levi’s, more
- Score Ray-Ban, Oakley, Movado, and more up to 75% off during JOMASHOP’s Spring Sale
- Allen Edmonds takes an extra 20% off all sale items including boots, dress shoes, more
- Levi’s Stay at Home Sale offers 30% off orders of $100 or more with code SCORE at checkout
- This weekend only, Lucky Brand offers its jeans from just $79 + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon’s big DEWALT tool sale takes 30% off combo kits, accessories, more
- Today’s Gold Box delivers this robo vac at a new all-time low of $110
- Nutri Ninja’s FreshVac Blender is ideal for smoothies at $60 (Reg. up to $130)
- Coffee deals from $8: Brewers, bonus $80 frother, Dunkin’ Donuts K-cups, more
- Instant Pot’s Vortex Pro 10-Qt. air fryer is a best-seller at $140 (Reg. $170)
