Hautelook’s Champion Flash Sale offers styles for men and women under $50

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Champion Sale offers styles under $50 for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping for orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Classic Woven Pants that are marked down to $27. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $40. This style has a trendy side logo and large pockets for extra storage. They’re available in two color options and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Champion Sale below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!