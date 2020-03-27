Converse takes 20% off one item or 30% off two styles with deals from $20

Converse is offering 20% off one item or 30% off two styles with promo code SAVEMORE at checkout. Converse Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor are on sale for $70, which is down from its original rate of $120. These boots are great for spring weather with a waterproof exterior and they have a hiking inspired rigid bottom that promotes added traction. You can choose from two color options and rated 4.6/5 stars from Converse customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

However, if you’re looking for a sneaker for spring the Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star is a no-brainer and currently marked down to just $32. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $50. Best of all, both men and women can both wear this style and they’re available in an array of fun color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

