Enjoy a game of laser tag with this 4-pack of blasters at $30 (50% off)

Walmart is offering a 4-pack of GPX Laser Tag Blasters for $29.98 with free delivery in orders of $35 or more. Normally $60 for the 4-pack, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering you four blasters, this kit is great for families that have multiple kids. You can send your young ones (or parents alike) to the backyard to enjoy this fun pastime and activity during social distancing. No vests are required as each gun has the ability to track how many hits it has taken. There can be up to four teams in each game, and each blaster can reach up to 180-feet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Are your kids more of a Nerf fan? Well, the Nerf N-Strike Elite Delta Trooper is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It comes in at $20.24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

For other ways to stay busy at home, we’ve got some great deals on UNO and Monopoly games right now with prices starting at just $5. You’ll find fan-favorite characters like Mario, Zelda, and more in the roundup, so be sure to give it a look.

GPX Laser Tag Blaster features:

With GPX’s 4-Blaster laser tag set you can organize a game of laser tag with four friends and enjoy hours of fun. These blasters, in white, blue, green and orange, light up and vibrate with each tag and have an array of sounds for added excitement. Every game you play can feature up to four teams with an infinite number of players on each (must purchase additional sets for player counts beyond 4). Additionally, every blaster features nine lives per game, four tagging modes, a team selector button, volume control, reload button and an on/off switch. The built in IR receiver/transmitter allows you and your teammates to battle from over 130 feet away. Let the battle begin

