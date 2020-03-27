Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off Nike, Levi’s, more

Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off top brands including Nike, ALDO, UGG, Steve Madden, Levi’s, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Nike Spotlight Dri-FIT Pants that are marked down to $30. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $55. This style is available in two color options and features an easy elastic waist band for added comfort. They’re a great option for workouts or for just lounging at home. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Pullover is another standout and it’s currently on sale for $28. To compare, this sweatshirt was originally priced at $55. This style features an on-trend lavender coloring and it will pair nicely with jeans, leggings, or shorts alike.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!