Stay comfortable while spring training with these Arch Insoles for $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Sof Sole Low Arch Unisex FIT Support Insoles for $19.97 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $35, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over 3-months. These soles are sleek to fit right into your shoe and promote extra comfort and support. They were also designed for all kinds of sports including walking, running, hiking, and cross-training. Rated 4.2/5 stars with nearly 900 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Be sure to pair your new insoles with the Amazon Essentials 6-Pack of Performance socks for just $17. These low-cut socks will pair with almost any shoe and come in two color options. They also have a cushioned insole for added comfort and are rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Sof Sole Low Arch Insoles feature:

Neutral-arch support orthotic insoles for men and women; improves footwear fit, cushioning, and comfort

Full-length, removable foam shoe insole has a 3.0cm arch height for supporting neutral arches

Reinforced nylon plate supports the arch and heel, and promotes anatomical alignment; deep heel cup stabilizes foot

High-rebound foam density is specially-calibrated for neutral arches, promoting a natural stride

Ideal for everyday support, or while walking running, hiking, and cross-training; available in three arch heights: Low Arch, Neutral Arch, and High Arch

