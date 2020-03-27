Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub is great for MacBooks, now $85 ($15 off), more

Amazon offers the Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub for $84.99 shipped. That’s down $15 from the regular going rate and a match of the usual discounts we’ve seen at Amazon since it was announced last year. While there are plenty of USB-C hubs on the market today, this model from Twelve South departs with expansive I/O that connects multiple USB-A ports, HDMI, and ethernet, along with USB-C. The one-cable setup makes it ideal for desks and workspaces commonly connected to the latest MacBooks. It’s an ideal companion for connecting legacy devices that may not offer USB-C connectivity, like hard drives and printers. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Update 3/27 @ 11:47 a.m.: Aukey Store US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $25.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code PCWW5MPO at checkout. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Have a look at our review to learn more.
Those looking for a bit more mobility will want to consider a smaller USB-C hub. This option from Anker is over 70% less, and still delivers extra USB ports and a card reader for quick transfers of photos and more. Best of all, it has a small footprint, which can easily be tossed in a backpack for work sessions at the coffee shop.
For more USB-C deals, jump over to Anker’s sale earlier this week with deals from $9. You’ll find the new Atom III Slim USB-C charger for $21, which we loved in our hands-on review.
Twelve South StayGo features:
- STAY OR GO: StayGo includes a 1 meter cable to use at your workstation and a detachable travel cable that stores inside the StayGo when not in use. The matte black aluminum shell dissipates heat for better temperature control vs a plastic shell hub.
- DECLUTTER: The included 1 meter cable gives you the length to store the hub out of sight. Keep your workspace clear by avoiding cords or dongles handing off the side of your laptop.
- MULTIPORT CONNECTION: 4K HDMI Port, (2) USB A 3.0 Ports, (1) Dual functionality USB A port w/ BC 1.2 for up to 7.5 Watts for faster charging, (1) Gigabit Ethernet Port, (1) SD Port / (1) Micro SD Port [cards read simultaneously], (1) USB C 3.1 Port 85W PD
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!