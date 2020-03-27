Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub is great for MacBooks, now $85 ($15 off), more

Amazon offers the Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub for $84.99 shipped. That’s down $15 from the regular going rate and a match of the usual discounts we’ve seen at Amazon since it was announced last year. While there are plenty of USB-C hubs on the market today, this model from Twelve South departs with expansive I/O that connects multiple USB-A ports, HDMI, and ethernet, along with USB-C. The one-cable setup makes it ideal for desks and workspaces commonly connected to the latest MacBooks. It’s an ideal companion for connecting legacy devices that may not offer USB-C connectivity, like hard drives and printers. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 3/27 @ 11:47 a.m.: Aukey Store US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $25.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code PCWW5MPO at checkout. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Have a look at our review to learn more.

Those looking for a bit more mobility will want to consider a smaller USB-C hub. This option from Anker is over 70% less, and still delivers extra USB ports and a card reader for quick transfers of photos and more. Best of all, it has a small footprint, which can easily be tossed in a backpack for work sessions at the coffee shop.

For more USB-C deals, jump over to Anker’s sale earlier this week with deals from $9. You’ll find the new Atom III Slim USB-C charger for $21, which we loved in our hands-on review.

Twelve South StayGo features:

STAY OR GO: StayGo includes a 1 meter cable to use at your workstation and a detachable travel cable that stores inside the StayGo when not in use. The matte black aluminum shell dissipates heat for better temperature control vs a plastic shell hub.

DECLUTTER: The included 1 meter cable gives you the length to store the hub out of sight. Keep your workspace clear by avoiding cords or dongles handing off the side of your laptop.

MULTIPORT CONNECTION: 4K HDMI Port, (2) USB A 3.0 Ports, (1) Dual functionality USB A port w/ BC 1.2 for up to 7.5 Watts for faster charging, (1) Gigabit Ethernet Port, (1) SD Port / (1) Micro SD Port [cards read simultaneously], (1) USB C 3.1 Port 85W PD

