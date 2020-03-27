Expand your storage pool with WD’s My Book 10TB USB 3.0 Drive: $160 (20% off)

Newegg currently offers the WD My Book 10TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped when code EMCDEFN35 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $200 at Amazon and B&H, that’s good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention, and is the lowest we’ve seen in over 9-months. For comparison, other 10TB drives sell for $190 or so at Amazon. While 10TB of storage may seem like a lot, this USB 3.0 drive is a perfect option for keeping files backed up well into the future. It’s a notable option for setting up a Time Machine or adding extra storage to a media server. I can personally vouch for the My Book lineup, after having used several of these for my home server needs. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,400 customers. More below.

If you don’t need 10TB but don’t want to miss out on the Western Digital drive quality, the 8TB Elements Hard Drive will only set you back $139 at Amazon. Or you can pick up the 6TB version for $120. Either of the options are sure to provide a similar USB 3.0 experience to the lead deal, just with less storage in tow.

We’re also still seeing WD’s 4TB My Book Duo Hard Drive on sale for $212.50. Armed with USB-C, this RAID storage device is perfect for home backups thanks to its redundant, dual hard drive design.

WD My Book 10TB Hard Drive features:

The My Book drive is trusted desktop storage designed to complement your personal style with a massive amount of space to store your photos, videos, music and documents. Equipped with social media and cloud storage import, password protection and perfectly paired with WD Backup or Time Machine, My Book desktop storage helps keep your files safe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!