Get BOGO FREE Krispy Kreme doughnuts delivered today with this code

- Mar. 28th 2020 9:44 am ET

0

Right now, you can get buy-1-get-1-free Krispy Kreme when you add a dozen Original Glazed and a dozen Be Sweet doughnuts to your cart and use the code BESWEET at checkout. Your total will come out to $9.99 plus tax (and any delivery fees, which could be up to $5 plus tip) for both dozens, which is a savings of 50% over what you’d normally pay. Now, I know that we’re all social distancing, and so does Krispy Kreme. Because of that, the doughnut maker is offering three different ways to get your morning treat: drive-thru, pick-up, or no-contact delivery, whichever works best for you. To get it delivered, you’ll need to live within 10-miles of a participating restaurant. Full details are available here.

Krispy Kreme Be Sweet Saturdays:

So, we’re pleased to introduce Be Sweet Saturdays. Every Saturday during this time, Krispy Kreme will add a free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts to every drive-thru, pick-up and delivery order that includes a full priced Original Glazed dozen. We encourage you to ‘Be Sweet’ and put a smile on a friend’s or neighbor’s face by giving them the free dozen. Each dozen will feature a smiley-face doughnut. – we call it our “Be Sweet Dozen”​.

