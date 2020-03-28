Outfit your home office with CyberPower’s 750VA battery backup: $50 (Reg. $80)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the CyberPower 750VA Battery Backup System for $49.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Normally $80, this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked on this UPS and is the best available. Offering up eight outlets, five of which are both surge-protected and on battery backup, and three that are just surge-protected, this UPS is designed to keep your entire desk going in case of a power failure. If you find yourself working from home now, and you haven’t fully finished your new office setup, a UPS is a must-have piece of tech. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Step down to a 425VA battery backup and save nearly 20%. Amazon has the CyberPower 425VA Battery Backup System for $42 shipped. While many things at Amazon are taking a few weeks to arrive, this one should be at your home before the workweek starts. Just keep in mind that it can’t hold quite the same amount of charge, or keep your devices powered for nearly as long as today’s lead deal can.

Ditch the battery backup design entirely to save big. Amazon has a 2-pack of KMC 6-outlet Surge Protectors for $13 Prime shipped. While these won’t keep your gear powered when the lights go out, you’ll be safe from surges of up to 900-joules.

CyberPower 750VA Eight-Outlet UPS features:

Protect electronics against power surges and prevent data loss with this slim profile 375W CyberPower UPS. The two USB Type-A ports charge portable devices rapidly, while the compact charger lowers power consumption. Eight sizable outlets support transformer-based plugs for uninterrupted access.

