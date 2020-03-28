New Amazon low decimates Nerf’s Fortnite Sp-L Elite Blaster: $10 (Save 50%)

- Mar. 28th 2020 10:52 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Nerf Fortnite Sp-L Elite Dart Blaster for $10.26 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s up to 50% off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Whether you’re a fan of Fortnite or not, this affordable Nerf blaster is a great way to shake things up at home. It holds 3-darts at once and comes with a total of six in the package. The barrel is detachable, allowing you to shake up its appearance if the desire strikes. Rated 4.7/5 stars. We covered its release, so check that out to learn more.

Triple the number of darts on-hand when using some of today’s savings on an official Nerf N-Strike Elite Refill Pack at $5. A total of 12 darts come in the package, significantly bolstering the amount of ammo in your collection.

Since you’re here, there’s a very good chance you like games and have played UNO at least a time or two. Well, the game is receiving a modern makeover thanks to a concept that garnered enough attention to influence Mattel. The new look is gorgeous and perhaps the best news is that it won’t cost an arm and a leg. You can find more details in our coverage.

Nerf Fortnite Sp-L Elite Dart Blaster features:

  • Dart blasting Fortnite blaster replica: this blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite
  • Detachable barrel: comes with a detachable barrel so you can customize this blaster
  • Internal 3 dart clip: the blaster has an internal clip with a 3 dart capacity

