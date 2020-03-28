Roborock’s Wi-Fi robot vacuum/mop hits a new all-time low of $370 (Reg. $500)

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in black for $369.99 shipped with the code ROBOROCKS5 at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of $500 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you hate vacuuming and mopping, then this is for you. You’ll be able to easily control this robot and have it do the dirty work through a smartphone app or with a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart speaker. Plus, it doesn’t just take care of the vacuuming, as it also handles mopping at the same time. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

If you’re willing to ditch the mopping portion of today’s lead deal, then you can save quite a bit. Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C offers Wi-Fi control and comes in at $190 shipped, which is a fantastic deal to never have to worry about vacuuming again.

However, those who just want to do it themselves to save the most amount of money will want to check out the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum. This model requires a bit more manual labor, but its small size makes it easy to use. Plus, at $30 shipped on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best Navigational Abilities robot vacuum by TechGearLab. Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!